Samsung launches Pokémon-themed Galaxy Buds 2

Pokémon-themed Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Samsung is returning to the Pokémon craze after the success of its Pokémon-themed Galaxy Z Flip 3 with Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. The company's most recent items, is the centrepiece of this time's accessory campaign from the South Korean corporation. Many photographs and some information are available, but not many facts are known about the Pokémon Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, which has an official product website with many images.

With the Galaxy Buds 2, a Pokéball shell, and an official Pokémon sticker, this package is sure to excite. Once the Galaxy Buds 2 case is bonded to the Pokéball shell, it will be secure. Users will be able to open the Pokéball by pressing a button after it has been secured inside.

Also, READ: Apple iPhone 14 launch date leaked, major changes in iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 - Details inside

The bundle will include a sticker in addition to the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and Pokéball. In fact, you won't be receiving the whole set seen in the advertising picture. There is no way to predict how many stickers you will obtain. Stickers containing characters like Pikachu and Squirtle are among the ten most prevalent. It's possible to get your hands on a holographic Mewtwo sticker if you're fortunate.

Samsung claims that the package would cost roughly $105 (Rs 8,140) despite the lack of price information on the company's website. According to previous Samsung-Pokémon partnerships with limited edition products, this one will likely sell out soon.

Unfortunately, the release date of the Pokémon-themed Galaxy Buds 2 remains uncertain. However, this device will only be available in Korea, much as the Galaxy Z Flip 3 partnership before it. Currently, there is no indication on when the product will be accessible in additional territories.