Samsung gearing up to launch new affordable 5G smartphone, specifications leaked

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G will be soon launched by the Korean tech giant. Samsung A-series smartphones are quite popular among the buyers for the features they offer at the price point and it appears that we may soon see a new entrant in the series. As per a report by SamMobile, Samsung Galaxy A14 5G affordable smartphone may soon make its debut as it has received the Bluetooth SIG certification.

Once launched, the Samsung Galaxy A15 will succeed the Samsung Galaxy A13 smartphone in India. The affordable Android smartphone is expected to get better sales as 5G services are now available in India and by the time the smartphone will be launched, the 5G network will be available in more cities across the country.

When it comes to specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is rumoured to feature a 6.8-inch LCD with a Full HD+ resolution. The display is said to sport a U-shaped notch as well. It is likely to feature a triple-camera setup on the rear, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Previous renders had revealed that the phone might only come in plain black colour, but the tech giant is expected to launch it in more colours. The battery capacity of the upcoming smartphone is likely to be 5,000 mAh. It is likely to feature a 50MP primary camera.

In a listing, the A14 5G carries the model numbers SM-A146U, SM-A146VL, SM-A146W, SM-A146U, SM-A146U1/DS, SM-A146P, SM-A146P/N, SM-A146P/DSN.

"All the model numbers should be different models for different markets: Canada, South Korea and the US," the report said. The dimensions of the new device are rumoured to be 167.7 x 78.7 x 9.3mm.

(with inputs from IANS)