Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 specs leaked ahead of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung is hosting its annual Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event tomorrow. The tech giant has confirmed that Galaxy Unpacked will be streamed live on Samsung Newsroom, Samsung.com and Samsung’s YouTube channel beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET (6:30pm IST). Although the company has not disclosed any information about the devices that it will be unveiled during the event, it is expected that the company will launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and new pair of earbuds at the annual event. The company has already started to accept bookings for the next-gen Samsung Galaxy devices. Here’s what we know about the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 launching at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

According to a report by 9to5Google, a Telegram channel has spotted the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 listing on Amazon Netherlands, revealing the design, case and other key information. As per the listing, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a wider 6.2-inch 23.1:9 display. The inner display now also features a wider 21.6:18 aspect ratio on a similar 7.6-inch size. The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable smartphone comes with a slimmed down hinge and bezel on the outer display. The images in the Amazon listing also reveal that Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a bottom-mounted taskbar as seen in the Android 12L.

The listing also reveals that the styling of the “Fold Edition” S Pen that comes along Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 remain mostly unchanged. However, this times around, the S Pen case for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 appears to match the smartphone’s colour. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable smartphone seen on Amazon features a greenish-grey colour. As per the leaked press shots, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be offered in three colour options - phantom black, beige, and graygreen.

As per a listing by Bosnian carrier, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a 7.6-inch Dynamic 120Hz AMOLED primary display with a 1768 x 2208px resolution. The device gets a 6.2-inch outer display. Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. When it comes to camera, the Galaxy Fold 4 reportedly gets a triple camera setup at the rear with 50MP primary sensor along with 10MP ultrawide and telephoto sensor.

At the front, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is rumoured to get a 10MP selfie shooter. The device is said to be powered by a 4,400mAh battery with support for 25W charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

When it comes to design, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to sport a similar design as its predecessor, apart from the cover display. The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is said to feature a larger cover display which will display much more information. As per the reports, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 1080 x 2640 px resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the device will also likely be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone will reportedly get two 12MP cameras on the back. The device will be backed by 3,700 mAh battery and will weigh around 183 grams.