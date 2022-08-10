Search icon
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 with FlexCam, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 launched

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 07:00 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is here. Samsung has launched the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable smartphone at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event today (August 10). The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 succeeds the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 that was launched last year. Along with the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, the company has also launched the new Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a similar design as its predecessor, apart from the cover display. The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a larger cover display which will display much more information. The smartphone is also powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. At the outer side, the foldable smartphone houses a 1.9-inch diagonal AMOLED display. Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

When it comes to camera, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 sports a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 12MP dual-pixel autofocus sensor and a 12MP ultra- wide sensor that claims to offer a 123-degree wide field of view. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone houses a 10MP camera at the front.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 packs a 3700mAh battery capacity supported by a 25W fast charger, 15W Qi wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging support.

