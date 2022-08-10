Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and other devices, watch it live [Video]

You can watch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 live launch here.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 annual event is finally here. Samsung is hosting the much-awaited Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event today (August 10). The Korean tech giant has already revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET (6:30pm IST) and it will be streamed live on Samsung Newsroom, Samsung.com and Samsung’s YouTube channel for viewers across the globe. At the event, the company will launch the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and new pair of earbuds. Although the company has not disclosed any information about the products, it has already started to accept bookings for the next-gen Samsung Galaxy devices. If you are interested to watch the live launch of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, you can watch it here via the link below or you can follow our live blog.

According to a report by 9to5Google, a Telegram channel has spotted the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 listing on Amazon Netherlands, revealing the design, case and other key information. As per the listing, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a wider 6.2-inch 23.1:9 display. The inner display now also features a wider 21.6:18 aspect ratio on a similar 7.6-inch size. The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable smartphone comes with a slimmed down hinge and bezel on the outer display. The images in the Amazon listing also reveal that Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a bottom-mounted taskbar as seen in the Android 12L.

When it comes to design, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to sport a similar design as its predecessor, apart from the cover display. The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is said to feature a larger cover display which will display much more information. As per the reports, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 1080 x 2640 px resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Both the smartphones are rumoured to sport new-gen camera setup and Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset under the hood.