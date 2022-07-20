Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 August 10 date confirmed, Galaxy Z Flip4 teased

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 confirmed to take place on August 10. Samsung Electronics has revealed that it will host its annual Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event next month. The tech giant has confirmed that Galaxy Unpacked will be streamed live on Samsung Newsroom, Samsung.com and Samsung’s YouTube channel beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET (6:30pm IST). Although the company has not disclosed any information about the devices that it will be unveiled during the event, it is expected that the company will launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 at the annual event. Till now we have seen numerous reports about what next-gen foldables from Samsung may look like and the company has given a glimpse of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 in the teaser video of the upcoming event.

According to the teaser image, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 will be offered in a new purple colour option. Similar colour options were also seen in the leaked press images of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4. As per the leaked press shots, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 will be offered in three colour options - phantom black, beige, and graygreen. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 is rumoured to be available in gray, purple, gold, and light blue colour options.

Apart from this, Samsung is also expected to launch the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10.