Samsung Galaxy S22 available under Rs 50,000 in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, check offer here

Samsung Galaxy S22 was launched earlier this year along with the Samsung Galaxy S22+ and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 01:03 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22 is currently available under Rs 50,000 in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. Samsung Galaxy S22 is currently the vanilla flagship smartphone from the Korean giant. It was launched earlier this year along with the Samsung Galaxy S22+ and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. During the annual Amazon Diwali sale, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is currently available at a reduced price of Rs 62,999. With the Rs 10,000 coupon in the Amazon sale, buyers can get the new Samsung Galaxy S22 at Rs 52,999. In addition to this, buyers are also eligible to get a flat Rs 4,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card transactions, bringing the value of the phone down to Rs 48,999.

The price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 can be reduced further as Amazon is offering up to Rs 13,500 off in exchange for your old smartphone. Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is available in three colour options on the e-commerce platform - Phantom White, Phantom Black and Green.

Samsung Galaxy S22 specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 features a 6.1-inch flat FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display with 2340x1080 pixel resolution. The display gets HDR10+ certification, 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on top. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

When it comes to camera, the Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a triple rear camera setup with 50MP primary sensor, 10MP telephoto sensor and 12MP ultra wide sensor. For video calls and selfies, the Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a 10MP selfies camera.

The smartphone runs Android 12 out of the box and it is backed by a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

