Samsung Galaxy Note 10 plus images leaked ahead of launch

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series is apparently set to launch on August 7 in New York. And like all Samsung smartphones every aspect of the phone has been leaked ahead of the launch. We have previously seen leaked renders showing off the design in full glory as well as leaked case renders.

The previous renders show the bottom of the smartphone with the S Pen stylus, single speaker and USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. The renders also showed the top half with what appears like an IR blaster. Samsung used to offer the IR blaster until Galaxy S6, but later removed after adding water resistance. It looks like it will make a comeback with the Galaxy Note 10 series.

Now in a new tweet from TechTalkTV we have a full look at the bigger variant of the Galaxy Note 10. The bigger version will apparently be called Galaxy Note 10+, and not Galaxy Note 10 Pro as previously believed. This can be seen in the phone startup image. The display is almost bezel-less and comes with a cutout for the from camera in the top center. The back panel confirms the vertically aligned triple camera module with the LED flash beside it.

Here is the first look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ It'll be called the Galaxy Note 10+ and not the Note 10 Pro as previous rumors have suggested. https://t.co/YBqM4qZ6i3 pic.twitter.com/WwEClducEk — TechTalkTV (@Mr_TechTalkTV) June 28, 2019

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 expected features

The renders also show vertically placed triple rear camera module at the back along with an LED flash. Samsung also appears to be ditching the heart-rate sensor that it introduced with the Galaxy S5 and Galaxy Note 4. The camera setup will likely be the same as the Galaxy S10 series. However, the main camera could come with three stage variable aperture.

With the Galaxy Note 9, Samsung introduced Bluetooth-enabled S Pen. It comes with a supercapacitor that quickly charges the battery in about 40 seconds. On full charge, you get up to 30 minutes worth usage. The Bluetooth connectivity allows you to use the S Pen as a remote for camera shutter. You can even play / pause / skip music and videos using the S Pen. It remains to be seen how Samsung will improve the S Pen further.

The Galaxy Note 10 is expected to come in four models. Two will be compact models – one with 4G LTE and other with 5G connectivity. The other two will reportedly feature a slightly larger display, four cameras at the back, and a bigger battery. They will also be offered in 4G LTE and 5G variants. There is a possibility that we might also see the Galaxy Watch 2 launch alongside the flagship smartphones.

(This article was published on bgr.in)