Samsung Galaxy A73, Galaxy A33 starts receiving Android 13 based One UI 5 update

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

Samsung's One UI 5 upgrade schedule has accelerated recently. Firm releases reliable upgrades for previous flagship handsets, including the mid-range Galaxy A33. Now, it has started updating the Galaxy A33 and the Galaxy A73, two new mid-range devices, to the stable One UI 5 release based on Android 13. Currently, the upgrade is being seeded in certain areas, and its widespread release is slated to begin in the coming weeks.

With firmware version A736BXXU2BVK2, the Galaxy A73 5G in Malaysia is receiving the stable One UI 5 upgrade. This update does not include the November 2022 patch, though. While in Europe, the Galaxy A33 5G's Android 13 upgrade (firmware version A336BXXU4BVJG) is now being rolled out.

It is expected that the new update would include all of the improvements offered by Google in the most recent version of Android, as well as certain capabilities exclusive to Samsung devices. Unfortunately, the updated software only includes the security patch for October 2022 and not the one for November 2022. Because of its size, which is somewhere around 2 GB, it is recommended that you download it over Wi-Fi rather than your cellular data plan if your data allowance is limited.

To get the Android 13 update on your Galaxy A33 or Galaxy A73, go to Settings, touch on Software update, and then choose Download and install. Keep a watch out for an OTA notice since it will likely roll out to more areas in the coming days.

Concerning the upgrade itself, One UI 5 includes several modifications and enhancements. Material You is improved, stacked widgets are supported, text can be extracted from photographs with the built-in OCR, Bixby Text Call, One UI Modes, and much more are included. To protect their privacy while their device is being serviced, users may now activate Maintenance Mode inside the programme.