Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A33 5G launched in India: Know specs, features and more

Samsung on Tuesday launched Galaxy A73 5G and Galaxy A33 5G in India. The Galaxy A73 5G is the newest entrant in the Galaxy A series.

It comes with a 108-megapixel primary camera and a 120Hz Super AMOLED+ display. The Galaxy A33 5G was unveiled globally earlier this month.

Both the smartphones carry an IP67-rated build that has dust and water resistance. Recently, Samsung had introduced Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A23, and the Galaxy A13 in the Indian market.

Galaxy A73 5G

Galaxy A73 5G comes with a flagship-level 108MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), enhanced durability with IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

It is powered by Snapdragon 778G 5G processor and Super AMOLED+ display at a 120Hz refresh rate.

Galaxy A73 5G comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ display. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

It has a chic body and comes with a slim (7.6mm thin) and sleek design, making it convenient to hold and carry around.

Galaxy A33 5G

Galaxy A33 5G sports quad rear camera with 48MP main lens with OIS, powerful 5nm Exynos 1280 processor.

The phone comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate and stereo speakers for a surround sound experience.

It also has IP67 rating for spill, splash and dust resistance. It comes with a large 5000mAh battery.

Availability and price

Galaxy A73 5G will open for pre-book in the coming days on Samsung.com, leading retail stores, and select online portals.

It will be available in two distinct variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB + 256GB. However, the exact availability and pricing of the phone are yet to be revealed.

Similarly, the Galaxy A33 5G price in India and availability are also yet to be announced.

Colour

A73 5G comes in three beautiful colours: Awesome Mint, Awesome Gray, and Awesome White.

The new Galaxy A33 5G will be available in four awesome colours – Peach, Blue, Black and White.