Samsung Galaxy A54 tipped to launch next year with 50MP primary camera

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A54 rumoured to launch next year will reportedly feature a 50MP primary camera sensor. As per a report by GizmoChina, Samsung has started working on the successor of Samsung Galaxy A53 smartphone. The report suggests that the South Korean tech giant is planning to drop depth cameras from the Galaxy A54, which means it will have a wide-angle camera, ultra-wide camera, and a macro camera.

The macro sensor is said to be 5MP and the ultrawide lens could also be 5MP. To recall, A53 debuted earlier this year with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display offering a 120Hz refresh rate, and 800 nits of brightness.

The smartphone is powered by a 5nm Exynos 1280 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 25W charging. The handset comes pre-installed with One UI 4 with Samsung`s Knox security.

Meanwhile, this week Samsung has launched a new Galaxy A04s with a 90Hz refresh rate and 5000mAh battery for Indian consumers.

The smartphone is available in three colours -- black, copper and green -- and is priced at Rs 13,499 for the 4GB+64GB variant. It is available across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals.

(with inputs from IANS)