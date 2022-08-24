Samsung Galaxy A53 5G gets price cut in India, check all the details here

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung launched the new Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A73 5G in India a few months ago at a starting price of Rs 34,499 and Rs 41,999, respectively. Now, the Korean giant has officially slashed the prices of the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G was launched in two RAM and storage configurations - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs 34,499 and Rs 35,999. After getting the price cut, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G variants are priced at Rs 31,499 and Rs 32,999.

The smartphone can be purchased at new prices from Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Samsung’s official website. The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G comes in four color options — Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Peach, and Awesome Blue. The Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphones are quite popular in the mid-range smartphone category due to their sturdy performance.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G specifications

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by a Exynos 1280 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

When it comes to camera, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G sports a triple camera setup at the rear with 64MP primary camera with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP macro camera. For video calls and selfies, the device features a 32MP selfie camera.

It runs Android 12-based One UI 4.1 and the company has confirmed that it will get four major Android OS updates in the future. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that is compatible with 25W fast charging.