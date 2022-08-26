Redmi Note 11 SE launching in India today, to go on sale from August 30 via Flipkart

Redmi Note 11SE

Redmi Note 11 SE will be launched in India today (August 26). The device will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and it is already available in China. Redmi confirmed the launch of the new Redmi Note 11 SE smartphone via Twitter post. The company has also revealed the specification of the upcoming smartphones.

By looking at the specs, one can easily confuse the Redmi Note 11 SE for Redmi Note 10S that was launched in India last year. The Redmi Note 11 SE will go on sale in India on August 30 via Flipkart and it will be available in three RAM and storage combinations - 6GB RAM + 64GB, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The device will be sold in the country via Flipkart and it will be offered in four colour options - Bifrost Blue, Cosmic White, Shadow Black, and Thunder Purple.

Redmi Note 11 SE specifications

Redmi Note 11 SE features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1,100 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device runs Android 12-based MIUI 12.5 out of the box.

When it comes to camera, the Redmi Note 11 SE sports a quad camera setup at the rear that consists of a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For video calls and selfies, the device gets a 13MP camera at the front.

The Redmi Note 11 SE is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The device also gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.