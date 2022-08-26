Redmi Note 11 SE launched in India at Rs 13,499, ditches in-box charging adapter

Redmi Note 11 SE

Redmi Note 11 SE is here. Redmi has expanded its smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the new Redmi Note 11 SE. The new Note 11 SE is Redmi’s first smartphone in India that will be shipped without a charging brick in the box. The Redmi Note 11SE will go on sale in India on August 30 via Flipkart and as per the listing, the company will offer the charging adapter at Rs 199. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and it is already available in China.

The new Redmi Note 11 SE comes in a single variant and it is priced at Rs 13,499. As mentioned earlier, the device will be sold in the country via Flipkart and it will be offered in four colour options - Bifrost Blue, Cosmic White, Shadow Black, and Thunder Purple.

Redmi Note 11 SE specifications

Redmi Note 11SE features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1,100 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The device runs Android 12-based MIUI 12.5 out of the box.

When it comes to camera, the Redmi Note 11SE sports a quad camera setup at the rear that consists of a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For video calls and selfies, the device gets a 13MP camera at the front.

The Redmi Note 11SE is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The device also gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.