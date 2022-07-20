Redmi K50i 5G with 64MP camera, MediaTek chipset launched in India: Price, offers and more

Redmi K50i 5G

Redmi K50i 5G is here. Xiaomi has launched the new Redmi K50i 5G smartphone in India today (July 20). The new Redmi K50i 5G is the first K-series smartphone in India after almost 3 years. It is the first Redmi device to come equipped with 12 5G bands. It is powered by a MediTek Dimensity 8100 chipset and sports a 64MP primary camera. The new Redmi K50i 5G smartphones will be offered in two variants. Here is everything you need to know about the new Redmi K50i 5G.

Redmi K50i 5G: Price and availability

The Redmi K50i 5G will be available in two RAM and storage configurations - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB priced at Rs 25,999 and Rs 28,999 respectively. The smartphone will go on sale starting July 23 via Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores, etc. As part of launch offers, ICICI Bank cardholders can get up to Rs 3,000 on the purchase. Redmi K20 Pro users who exchange their device for the K50i are eligible for a Rs 8050 discount. The new Redmi K50i will be offered in three colour options - Phantom Blue, Stealth Black, and Quick Silver.

Redmi K50i 5G: Specifications

Redmi K50i 5G features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD FH+ display with 1,080 x 2,460 pixels resolution. The display comes with a refresh rate of 144Hz and touch sampling rate of 270 Hz. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

When it comes to camera, the Redmi K50i 5G features a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra wide sensor and 2MP macro sensor. At the front, the device will likely get a 16MP selfie shooter.

The device features a IP53 dust and splash resistance body and fingerprint sensor integrated in the power button. The smartphone will run on Android 12 out of the box and it is backed by a 5,080mAh battery that carries support for 67W fast charging.