Realme GT Neo 3 Thor Love and Thunder edition smartphone launched in India, priced at Rs 42,999

Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder edition

Realme has launched the new Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder edition smartphone in India. The new special edition smartphone from Realme comes when Marvel Studios has released the new Thor: Love and Thunder movie globally. The Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder edition comes with movie theme in-box gifts and accessories. This is not the first time Realme has launched a special edition smartphone, the company has previously launched Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto edition, Realme GT Neo 2 Dragon Ball Z edition and other special edition smartphones. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder edition smartphone.

Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder edition - Price

Realme has priced the Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder edition at Rs 42,999. The device comes with some bank offers that can reduce the price of the device by Rs 3,000. The new smartphone will be available on Flipkart, Realme.com, and Realme offline stores from July 13.

Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder edition - What’s new in special edition smartphone

The latest smartphone from Realme comes with a completely redesigned packaging. The smartphone comes in a special box with Thor’s Mjolnir hammer graphics. The Realme GT Neo 3 special edition smartphone comes with a few movie theme goodies such as cards, sticker medals and wallpapers. The smartphone also comes with a new SIM tray tool.

When it comes to smartphone, the Realme GT Neo 3 Thor Love and Thunder edition is just a regular Realme GT Neo 3 in Nitro Blue colour option with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device does not get any special body work or any change in UI.

Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder edition - Specifications

Realme GT Neo 3 Thor Love and Thunder edition features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. The smartphone gets a peak refresh rate of 120Hz and HDR10+ certification. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

When it comes to camera, the special edition Realme GT Neo 3 comes with a triple lens setup at the rear that consists of a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. For video calls and selfies, the device comes with a 16MP camera at the front.

The Realme GT Neo 3 is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging. It runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 out of the box.