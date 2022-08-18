Realme 9i 5G budget smartphone with fast charging, 50MP camera launched: Price, offers and more

Realme 9i 5G

Realme has expanded its smartphone lineup in India today with the launch of the new Realme 9i 5G smartphone. The new Realme 9i 5G budget smartphone is the latest device in the Realme 9 series. The new Realme 9i 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset and it is backed by a massive 5,000 mAh battery that supports fast charging. Along with the new smartphone, Realme has also launched the new Realme TechLife Buds T100 TWS earbuds in India. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Realme 9i 5G smartphone.

Realme 9i 5G: Price and availability

Realme 9i 5G will go on sale in India from August 24 via Flipkart and Realme online store. The smartphone will be available in two RAM and storage configurations - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively. As a part of the launch offer, buyers will be able to get Rs 1000 instant discount on ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank transactions.

Realme 9i 5G specifications

Realme 9i 5G sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display that supports 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. When it comes to camera, the Realme 9i 5G features a 50MP AI triple camera setup at the rear. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone gets a 8MP camera at the front.

The Realme 9i 5G is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 out of the box. The smartphone will be available in two colour options - Gold and Black.