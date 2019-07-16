Realme 3i, Realme X launched in India; here are the features

As expected, Realme launched two new smartphones today in India. These are the flagship Realme X, and the more affordable Realme 3i. The Realme X launched in China earlier this year, while the Realme 3i has been on the rumor mills for quite some time now. Read on to find out everything about the new Realme 3i and the Realme X launch.

Realme X launch: Price in India, availability

The Realme X will be available in two variants. Prices start from Rs 16,999 for the 128GB variant with 4GB RAM. The top variant with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM, on the other hand, costs Rs 19,999. It is being made available via Flipkart and realme.com, with sales scheduled to kick off on July 24 at 12:00 PM. Buyers will be able to choose from two color options, including Space Blue and Polar White.

There is a special edition, dubbed Realme X Master Edition. This edition has been designed by the Realme designers in collaboration with Naoto Fukasawa. The design inspiration has been taken from the textures seen on onions and garlic. There are two colors to choose from, including Onion and Garlic. Both variants are priced at Rs 19,999. Realme has also announced a special Spider-Man: Far from Home edition, which costs Rs 20,999. Both these special editions will be available sometime in August.

Realme 3i launch: Price in India, availability

The Realme 3i, on the other hand, has launched in two variants. Prices start from Rs 7,999 for the 32GB variant with 3GB RAM. The top variant with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM costs Rs 9,999. The Realme 3 too launched in three variants. In comparison, the base model (32GB+3GB RAM) costs Rs 8,999, while the mid-variant (64GB+3GB RAM) costs Rs 9,999. Lastly, the top variant (64GB+4GB RAM) costs Rs 10,999.

It too is being made available via Flipkart and realme.com, with sales scheduled to kick off on July 23 at 12:00 PM. Buyers will be able to choose from three colors, including Diamond Blue, Diamond Black, and Diamond Red.

Realme X features, specifications

As mentioned, the Realme X launched in China earlier this year. The smartphone’s highlight is its edge-to-edge AMOLED display. It flaunts a 6.53-inch FHD+ screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Realme has achieved the full-screen design by opting for a pop-up selfie camera. Speaking of which, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor that pops up in just 0.74 seconds. There is also an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is also AI HyperBoost technology to ensure smooth performance. To keep things ticking, there is a 3,765mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0. There is also support for Dolby Atmos audio. On the software front, the smartphone runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 skin on top.

At the back, you get a dual-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It is paired with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth. The camera, backed by AI, also supports Super Night Mode that lets you take crisp and clear photos in low-light. The camera also supports ultra slow-motion video recording of 960fps at 720p resolution and 120fps at 1080p resolution.

Realme 3i features, specifications

The Realme 3i is essentially a Realme 3 with a tweaked design. The new smartphone ditches the laminated plastic finish and comes with a diamond pattern. We have already seen the same pattern on the Realme C2. The rest of the features and specifications though remain the same.

So, in essence, you get a 6.22-inch Dewdrop display with HD+ (1520×720 pixels) resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core SoC paired with ARM Mali-G72 GPU. The dual-SIM device is backed by a 4,230mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

For photography, there’s a dual-camera setup at the back. This consists of a pair of 13-megapixel primary sensor and 2-megapixel secondary sensor. There is a dedicated Nightscape mode, which is unique in this price segment. Up front is a 13-megapixel selfie camera that comes with AI Beautification mode. On the software front, it too runs Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.

Features Realme 3i Realme X Price Rs 7,999 Rs 16,999 Chipset MediaTek Helio P60 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display 6.22-inch HD+ 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 16GB storage Up to 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP+2MP Dual 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 13MP 16MP Battery 4,230mAh 3,765mAh

This article was first published in BGR.