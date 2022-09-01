Search icon
Poco M5 launching in India on September 5, here’s what we know about the smartphone

Here’s what we know about the new Poco M5 ahead of launch.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 11:27 AM IST

Poco M5

Poco has confirmed that it will launch the new Poco M5 smartphone in India on September 5. The company revealed the information about the Poco M5 through a Twitter post. The Poco M5 series Indian launch has been rumoured for quite some time and as per the post, Poco may only launch the M5 4G variant in India. The global launch event of Poco M5 will begin at 5:30pm IST and it will be livestreamed on YouTube for viewers around the world. In a bunch of tweets, the company has also revealed how the Poco M5 will look like and the chipset that will be powering it. Here’s what we know about the new Poco M5 ahead of launch.

Poco M5 expected specifications

The Poco M5 is expected to feature a 6.58-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. As revealed on the teaser image, the display will have a water-drop notch that houses the selfie camera. The smartphone is rumoured to get an in-display fingerprint scanner and 90Hz refresh rate.

The company has confirmed that the new Poco M5 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset under the hood. The SoC will be likely paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device will run Android 12 out of the box. The smartphone appears to have a triple camera setup at the rear.

As per the reports, the device will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The new Poco M5 will likely be positioned in the Rs 10,000 - Rs 14,000 price bracket.

