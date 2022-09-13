Search icon
Poco M5 going on sale in India today, Flipkart Big Billion Days sale discount revealed

Flipkart Big Billion Day sale dates will be announced soon. The ecommerce has revealed some huge deals on new smartphones.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 11:46 AM IST

Poco M5

Poco M5 4G smartphone was recently launched by the company and the device is going on sale in India today (September 13). As per the company, the Poco M5 is powered by the segment’s most powerful 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 processor. The device features a leather-like finish with a triple rear camera setup. 

The Poco M5 will be available in 4GB+64GB variant at Rs 12,499 and 6GB+128GB variant at Rs 14,499, respectively. As part of the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale and limited period offer, ICICI and Axis Bank card holders can avail a flat discount of Rs 1,500 and get hands on the all new Poco M5 at just Rs 10,999 for the base variant and Rs 12,999 for the higher variant. Further, consumers will also get a free 1-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar and 6 month free screen protection.

Poco M5 specifications

The Poco M5 features a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with 2400X1080 resolution. The display gets a 90Hz refresh rate and a sampling rate of 240Hz. It gets Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection at top.

Under the hood, the Poco M5 is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone boasts a triple camera setup with 50MP primary sensor, 2MP macro sensor and 2MP depth sensor. For video calls and selfies, the device comes with an 8MP selfie camera.

The Poco M5 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The smartphone will be available in three colour options - Poco Yellow, Icy Blue, and Power Black.

