Oppo Reno 9 specifications, images leaked ahead of rumoured launch

Oppo Reno 9 (Image: Gizmochina)

Oppo Reno 9 series, the successor to the Oppo Reno 8 series is reportedly in the works and although the company has not officially confirmed the upcoming range, a known tipster has shared some details about the smartphones. A post on Weibo by Digital Chat Station reveals that Oppo Reno 9 may go on sale in China as early as next month. The post has also shared key specs of the next-gen smartphones. Here’s what we know about the Oppo Reno 9.

Oppo Reno 9 rumoured specifications

Oppo Reno 9 reportedly features a curved-edge OLED 6.7-inch FHD+ display. The display is said to get 1080 x 2412 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. As per the report, the Oppo Reno 9 will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

When it comes to cameras, the Oppo Reno 9 will reportedly feature a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B primary camera. The smartphone will likely get the same 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 selfie camera at the front as seen on the Oppo Reno 8.

The device will likely get an under-display fingerprint scanner and will run Android 13 based operating system out of the box.

The report suggests that the Oppo Reno 9 will face a downgrade in terms of battery. The Oppo Reno 9 is reportedly backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. For those who are unaware, the Oppo Reno 8 comes with support for 80W fast charging.

To recall, Oppo Reno 8 launched a few months back, features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 12 based ColorOS 12.1 operating system out of the box.