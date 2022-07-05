Oppo Reno 8 series confirmed to launched in India on July 18, here’s everything you need to know

Oppo Reno 8 series confirmed to launched in India on July 18

Oppo has confirmed that Oppo Reno 8 series will be launched in India on July 18. The company has been teasing the new smartphone in the country for quite a while. The Oppo Reno 8 series is already available in China and the Indian variant of the lineup is rumoured to get different specifications. In India, the Oppo Reno 8 series is said to get two smartphones - Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo Reno 8 Pro. Although the company has not confirmed any details about the smartphones, reports suggest that the devices will have different chipsets than the Chinese variant. In India, the Oppo Reno 8 series will succeed the Oppo Reno 7 series that was launched earlier this year.

The new Oppo Reno 8 series will be launched on July 18 at 6:00 pm IST. As per the company, the Oppo Reno 8 series comes with MariSilicon X NPU that helps to capture 4K Ultra HDR videos with HDR Fusion and AI Noise Reduction. The devices will also have customised Sony sensors.

The company has also confirmed that Oppo Reno 8 Pro comes with an aluminium frame, coupled with Gorilla Glass 5. Furthermore, the glass back has been heat-forged. The device weighs 179 gms and is just 7.67mm thin.

Oppo has also revealed that the Oppo Reno 8 Pro will be available in two colours—Glazed Green and Glazed Black. The Reno 8 will also be available in two colour options - Shimmering Gold and Shimmering Black.

As per the leaks, the Oppo Reno 8 will feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. At the rear, the device will get a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra wide sensor and 2MP macro sensor. The device is said to be backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.