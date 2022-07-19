Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs OnePlus 10R: Spec comparison of new affordable premium smartphones

Wonder how these affordable premium phones from Oppo and OnePlus stack against each other, here is a Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs OnePlus 10R spec comparison.

Oppo Reno 8 series made its India debut this week. The Oppo Reno 8 series is currently the flagship smartphone of 2022 in Oppo’s Indian portfolio. The Oppo Reno 8 series consists of two smartphones - Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo Reno 8 Pro. The top of the line Oppo Reno 8 Pro is priced at Rs 45,999 and it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX octa-core chipset. The smartphone also features an AMOLED display. If you look at the features and price of the new Oppo Reno 8 Pro, it directly stacks against its distant cousin OnePlus 10R that was launched in India a few months ago.

The OnePlus 10R was launched by the company in May and it is the successor to the OnePlus 9R smartphone. The OnePlus 10R is also powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC and it also features an AMOLED display. Apart from this, the new Oppo Reno 8 Pro and the OnePlus 10R also feature a 50MP triple-rear camera module and support for fast charging. Wonder how these affordable premium smartphones from Oppo and OnePlus stack against each other, here is a Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs OnePlus 10R spec comparison for you to find out.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs OnePlus 10R: Price

As mentioned earlier, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro offered in a single variant and is priced at Rs 45,999. On the other hand, the OnePlus 10R is available in three variants. The OnePlus 10R with 80W fast charging support comes with two RAM and storage configurations - 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB priced at Rs 38,999 and Rs 42,999 respectively. The OnePlus 10R variant with 150W fast charging support comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is priced at Rs 43,999.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs OnePlus 10R: Display

When it comes to display, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro and OnePlus 10R are identical to each other. Both the smartphones feature 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 1080 X 2412 pixel resolution and 120Hz peak refresh rate. The AMOLED panel on Oppo Reno 8 Pro and OnePlus 10R support HDR10+ playback and get Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs OnePlus 10R: Processor

Under the hood, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro and OnePlus 10R are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX octa-core chipset. The chipset in the Oppo Reno 8 Pro is paired with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The MediaTek SoC in the OnePlus 10R comes with the option of 8GB/12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs OnePlus 10R: Camera

The rear camera setup on both Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs OnePlus 10R is identical as the devices feature a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, 8MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. For video calls and selfies, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro gets a 32MP camera. While the OnePlus 10R sports a 16MP selfie shooter.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs OnePlus 10R: Battery

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. On the other hand, the OnePlus 10R is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with two fast charging options - 80W and 150W