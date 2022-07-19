Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs OnePlus 10R: Spec comparison of new affordable premium smartphones

Headlines

Meet India’s most charitable woman, Infosys co-founder’s wife, donated Rs 120 crore, not Nita Ambani, Renu Munjal

Hours after news of her 'death', teen rapper Lil Tay says she and brother are alive; reveals how rumour spread

X to soon get video calling feature, CEO Linda Yaccarino confirms

Shah Rukh Khan gives savage reply to fan who said ‘Zinda Banda didn’t suit you’: ‘Next waala tumhare…’

SC Collegium recommends transfer of 9 HC judges

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet India’s most charitable woman, Infosys co-founder’s wife, donated Rs 120 crore, not Nita Ambani, Renu Munjal

Hours after news of her 'death', teen rapper Lil Tay says she and brother are alive; reveals how rumour spread

X to soon get video calling feature, CEO Linda Yaccarino confirms

Indian billionaires who own private jets

AI imagines Hrithik Roshan as King of gods Zeus

10 ways to increase height naturally

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

DNA | India stands with Manipur, it will see peace & development again, says PM Modi

DNA | PM Modi tears into Opposition during no-confidence motion debate

DNA | No Confidence Motion: PM Modi's scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi and I.N.D.I.A.

Shah Rukh Khan gives savage reply to fan who said ‘Zinda Banda didn’t suit you’: ‘Next waala tumhare…’

Hours after news of her 'death', teen rapper Lil Tay says she and brother are alive; reveals how rumour spread

Deepika Padukone to play this role in Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again: Report

HomeMobile

Mobile

Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs OnePlus 10R: Spec comparison of new affordable premium smartphones

Wonder how these affordable premium phones from Oppo and OnePlus stack against each other, here is a Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs OnePlus 10R spec comparison.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 09:53 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Oppo Reno 8 series made its India debut this week. The Oppo Reno 8 series is currently the flagship smartphone of 2022 in Oppo’s Indian portfolio. The Oppo Reno 8 series consists of two smartphones - Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo Reno 8 Pro. The top of the line Oppo Reno 8 Pro is priced at Rs 45,999 and it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX octa-core chipset. The smartphone also features an AMOLED display. If you look at the features and price of the new Oppo Reno 8 Pro, it directly stacks against its distant cousin OnePlus 10R that was launched in India a few months ago.

The OnePlus 10R was launched by the company in May and it is the successor to the OnePlus 9R smartphone. The OnePlus 10R is also powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC and it also features an AMOLED display. Apart from this, the new Oppo Reno 8 Pro and the OnePlus 10R also feature a 50MP triple-rear camera module and support for fast charging. Wonder how these affordable premium smartphones from Oppo and OnePlus stack against each other, here is a Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs OnePlus 10R spec comparison for you to find out.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs OnePlus 10R: Price

As mentioned earlier, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro offered in a single variant and is priced at Rs 45,999. On the other hand, the OnePlus 10R is available in three variants. The OnePlus 10R with 80W fast charging support comes with two RAM and storage configurations - 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB priced at Rs 38,999 and Rs 42,999 respectively. The OnePlus 10R variant with 150W fast charging support comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is priced at Rs 43,999.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs OnePlus 10R: Display

When it comes to display, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro and OnePlus 10R are identical to each other. Both the smartphones feature 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 1080 X 2412 pixel resolution and 120Hz peak refresh rate. The AMOLED panel on Oppo Reno 8 Pro and OnePlus 10R support HDR10+ playback and get Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs OnePlus 10R: Processor

Under the hood, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro and OnePlus 10R are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX octa-core chipset. The chipset in the Oppo Reno 8 Pro is paired with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The MediaTek SoC in the OnePlus 10R comes with the option of 8GB/12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs OnePlus 10R: Camera

The rear camera setup on both Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs OnePlus 10R is identical as the devices feature a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, 8MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. For video calls and selfies, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro gets a 32MP camera. While the OnePlus 10R sports a 16MP selfie shooter.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs OnePlus 10R: Battery

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. On the other hand, the OnePlus 10R is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with two fast charging options - 80W and 150W

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Pankaj Tripathi expresses his disappointment with Censor Board's A-rating for OMG 2: 'Afsoos sirf itna hai ki...'

Round 2 Hell: Zayn, Nazim and Wasim, 3 friends now among India's richest YouTubers, their net worth is..

Viral video: Woman's close call with aggressive tiger sends shockwaves online, watch

9 killed in rain incidents in Uttarakhand, CM Dhami raises alarm among district magistrates, know key updates

'Opposition has betrayed the people of India': PM Modi slams INDIA alliance's no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE