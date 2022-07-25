Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Enco X2 going on sale in India today: Price, offers and more

Oppo Reno 8

Oppo recently launched the Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo Reno 8 Pro India along with the Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds. The top of the line Oppo Reno 9 Pro went on sale in the country on July 19 and now, the Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo Enco X2 are going on sale in India today (July 25). The brand already confirmed during the launch event that the Oppo Reno 8 series and Oppo Enco X2 earbuds will be sold in India via Flipkart, Oppo online store and retail outlets. Apart from this, the manufacturer also announced offers on the new devices.

Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Enco X2: Price and offers

Oppo Reno 8 will be offered in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, priced at Rs 29,999. The smartphone will be available in two colour options - Shimmer Gold and Shimmer Black. As a part of the first sale, the company is giving a cashback up to Rs 3,000 to buyers paying via ICICI Bank, SBI, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda credit cards and debit cards. In addition to this, buyers can also avail cashback of Rs 1,200 on non-EMI transactions via ICICI Bank, SBI, and Kotak Bank credit and debit cards. Furthermore, the company is offering a no-cost-EMI up to 6 months starting from Rs 2,500 on 12-month EMI schemes.

Oppo has priced the new Oppo Enco X2 earbuds at Rs 10,999. The Oppo Enco X2 buyers can avail Rs 1,000 instant discount on select Debit and Credit Cards. Enco X2 buyers can also get a flat 10% instant discount on making the payment through Axis Bank and Kotak Bank Credit Cards.

Oppo Reno 8 specifications

Oppo Reno 8 features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 12 based ColorOS 12.1 operating system out of the box.

When it comes to camera, the Oppo Reno 8 comes with a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra wide angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. At the front, the phone has a 32MP selfie camera. Talking about the battery, the Oppo Reno 8 is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging technology.