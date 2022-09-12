Oppo F21s Pro series confirmed to launch on September 15, here’s what we know

Oppo F21s Pro

Oppo F21s Pro series will launch in India on September 15, the company has confirmed. Although Oppo has not revealed much details about the new Oppo F21s Pro series, a few camera information about the series have been tipped. As per the reports, the Oppo F21s Pro series comprises two smartphones - Oppo F21s and Oppo F21s Pro. The smartphones will likely succeed the Oppo F21 and Oppo F21 Pro launched earlier this year.

As per the tweet from Oppo’s official Twitter handle, the Oppo F21s Pro series will feature a new Dawnlight Gold colour with proprietary Oppo Glow technology. Apart from this, it is also confirmed that Oppo F21s Pro features a Microlens camera that allows users to explore and capture rich microscopic details of the world around them with its 15x and 30x magnification capabilities.

Oppo F21s Pro series will likely have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

To recall, the Oppo F21 Pro launched earlier this year is also powered by a 8B RAM coupled with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset. It sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.