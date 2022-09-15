Oppo F21s Pro launched in India: Price, Features and Specifications

Representational Image

With the release of the Oppo F21s Pro in the Indian market, Oppo has acknowledged that it is growing its F-series of smartphones. This year's Oppo F21 and F21 Pro smartphones are reportedly being replaced by the new model.

Oppo used Twitter to formally announce the upcoming smartphone's launch date.

Oppo F21s Pro is priced at 25,999

The processor of Oppo F21s Pro has a Snapdragon 695 5G. The F21s Pro phone has a Micro Lens Camera and Orbit Light. The display size is 6.43 inches (16.33 cm). The phone has a 64MP AI primary sensor and an "ultra slim design" measuring 7.6mm. The smartphones have 8GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage capacity. The orbit lens will glow during incoming calls and notifications. It supports both fingerprint and facial recognition.