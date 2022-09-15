Search icon
Oppo F21s Pro launched in India: Price, Features and Specifications

The awaited Oppo F21s Pro 5G is launched. Checkout the price, features and specifications of the phone.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 12:11 PM IST

Representational Image
With the release of the Oppo F21s Pro in the Indian market, Oppo has acknowledged that it is growing its F-series of smartphones. This year's Oppo F21 and F21 Pro smartphones are reportedly being replaced by the new model.
 
Oppo used Twitter to formally announce the upcoming smartphone's launch date. 
 
Oppo F21s Pro is priced at 25,999
 
The processor of Oppo F21s Pro has a Snapdragon 695 5G. The F21s Pro phone has a Micro Lens Camera and Orbit Light. The display size is 6.43 inches (16.33 cm). The phone has a 64MP AI primary sensor and an "ultra slim design" measuring 7.6mm. The smartphones have 8GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage capacity. The orbit lens will glow during incoming calls and notifications. It supports both fingerprint and facial recognition. 
 
All triple camera setup with 64MP(f/1.7)+2MP+2MP Rear Camera and 16MP(f/2.4) for Selfie camera. It provides a big 4500 mAh Battery with 33W SUPERVOOK fast charging. 
Oppo F21s Pro launched in India: Price, Features and Specifications
