Oppo A17k budget smartphone silently launched in India, priced at Rs 10,499

Oppo A17k

Oppo A17k has been launched in India as a successor of the Oppo A17 that was launched last month. The new Oppo A17K is a budget smartphone from the company and it is only offered in a sole variant. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek chipset and runs on Android 12 based OS out of the box. In the Indian market, the Oppo A17k stacks against the likes of the newly launched Redmi A1+, Realme C35 and others. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Oppo A17k smartphone.

Oppo A17k price and availability

The Oppo 17k is offered in a single variant with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The smartphone is priced at Rs 10,499. Although the device is listed on the company's official website, no information about the availability has been revealed till now. When it comes to colour options, the Oppo A17k will be offered in Gold and Navy Blue colour options.

Oppo A17k specifications

Oppo A17k features a 6.56-inch IPS LCD HD+ display. The display gets 60Hz refresh rate and 600 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the Oppo A17k is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset paired with 3GB of RAM which can be expanded via virtual RAM. The device gets 64GB of internal storage that can be increased by a microSD card.

In terms of camera, the Oppo A17k comes with a 8MP camera at the rear and a 5MP camera at the front. The device gets IPX4 rating when it comes to water resistance. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and it features a fingerprint scanner that is embedded in the power button.