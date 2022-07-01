OnePlus Nord 2T 5G with 50MP camera, 80W fast charging launched in India: Price, specs, offers and more

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is here. OnePlus has finally launched the much awaited OnePlus Nord 2T 5G smartphone in India today at a starting price of Rs 28,999. The OnePlus Nord 2T is the first addition to Nord’s number series since the ‘OnePlus Nord 2’ in July 2021. For those who are unaware, the smartphone was launched by the company in a few European regions last month. As revealed by the company, the OnePlus Nord 2T packs the same flagship 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging that debuted on the OnePlus 10 Pro, along with MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset. The device also has a camera from the OnePlus 10R, along with OxygenOS 12.1. Here’s everything you need to know about the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G: Price and availability

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will go on sale in India on July 5 at 12 Noon, at OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience stores and authorized partner stores. The smartphones will be available in two RAM and storage configurations - 8GB + 128GB and 12GB+256GB priced at Rs 28,999 and Rs 33,999. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will be offered in two colour options - Gray Shadow and Jade Fog.

From July 5th till July 11th, ICICI credit and debit card users will be eligible for an instant bank discount of Rs 1500 on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus experience stores and other major offline partner stores. ICICI credit and debit card users can also avail no cost EMI for up to 3 months till the end of July.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G specifications

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The display gets 90Hz refresh rate along with a fingerprint sensor. It also gets a punch hole camera at the top left corner that houses the selfies shooter.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is the world’s first smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and in India it gets the similar SoC. The chipset is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

When it comes to camera, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G smartphone comes with a triple camera setup at the rear that consists of a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS support, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone gets a 32MP camera at the front.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. It runs Android 12 based Color OS 12.1 out of the box.