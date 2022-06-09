OnePlus Nord 2T 5G tipped to launch in India later this month

OnePlus launched the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G in a few European regions last month and now the company is reportedly gearing up to launch the smartphone in India soon. As per tipster Paras Guglani, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G may launch in India later this month. The tipster cites the industry sources for the detail. Although, OnePlus has not officially revealed any plans to launch the smartphone for the Indian market but keeping the previous launches in mind, it appears that the information shared by tipster may be right.

If the claims from tipster are true, we can expect the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G in India to carry the same specs as its European counterpart. Here’s everything you need to know about the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G specifications

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display. The display gets FHD+ resolution and up to 90Hz refresh rate. It also gets a punch hole camera at the top left corner that houses the selfies shooter.

Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. The 5G enabled SoC is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For safety, the smartphone features a fingerprint scanner in the power button on the right hand side.

When it comes to camera, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G smartphone comes with a triple camera setup at the rear that consists of a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS support, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone gets a 32MP camera at the front.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. It runs Android 12 based Color OS 12.1 out of the box. In the Indian market, the smartphone is expected to be priced around Rs 30,000.