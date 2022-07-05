OnePlus Nord 2T 5G goes on sale in India: Price, offers, specs and more

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G mid-range smartphone was launched in India last week and now the smartphone is available for purchase in the country. The smartphone was already available in a few European countries and interested buyers in India can purchase the new OnePlus smartphone from today (July 5). The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is the first addition to Nord’s number series since the ‘OnePlus Nord 2’ in July 2021. The new 5G smartphone from OnePlus packs the same flagship 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging that debuted on the OnePlus 10 Pro and other specifications of the smartphones are similar to the European variant.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset. The device also has a camera from the OnePlus 10R, along with OxygenOS 12.1. Here’s everything you need to know about the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G: Price and offers

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G can be bought at OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience stores and authorized partner stores. The smartphone is available in two RAM and storage configurations - 8GB + 128GB and 12GB+256GB priced at Rs 28,999 and Rs 33,999. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is offered in two colour options - Gray Shadow and Jade Fog.

From July 5th till July 11th, ICICI credit and debit card users are eligible for an instant bank discount of Rs 1500 on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus experience stores and other major offline partner stores. ICICI credit and debit card users can also avail no cost EMI for up to 3 months till the end of July.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G specifications

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The display gets 90Hz refresh rate along with a fingerprint sensor. It also gets a punch hole camera at the top left corner that houses the selfies shooter.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is the world’s first smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and in India it gets the similar SoC. The chipset is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

When it comes to camera, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G smartphone comes with a triple camera setup at the rear that consists of a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS support, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone gets a 32MP camera at the front.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. It runs Android 12 based Color OS 12.1 out of the box.