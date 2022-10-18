OnePlus 11 flagship 5G smartphone tipped to launch soon, may drop the ‘Pro’ moniker

OnePlus 11 (Image: OneLeaks X SmartPrix)

OnePlus 11 is the new flagship smartphone has stolen the attention of tech enthusiasts across the globe. Until now there were heard numerous rumours suggesting that the OnePlus 11 Pro will be launching by the end of this year, however a new report suggests that the company may drop the ‘Pro’ from its upcoming flagship smartphone rumoured to launch in 2023. According to known tipster Digital Chat Station, the brand will launch the vanilla OnePlus 11 model instead of the OnePlus 11 Pro model. Apart from this, the tipster has shared few other details about the upcoming flagship.

Digital Chat Station has backed the CAD renders of the OnePlus 11 Pro shared by SmartPrix. As per the leaks, OnePlus 11 will feature a curved edge display with a punch-hole positioned at the upper-left corner. The display will reportedly have 2K resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels. In terms of camera, the OnePlus 11 is said to feature a triple rear camera setup with 50MP primary sensor, 48MP ultra-wide sensor and 32MP telephoto sensor.

OnePlus 11 specifications can not be confirmed yet and Digital Chat Station has not revealed any information about the chipset of the device. It is expected that OnePlus 11 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Reports also suggest that the display on the smartphone will be a 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz panel with an under-display fingerprint scanner. The OnePlus 11 will be likely backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. The device will most probably run on Android 13 OS with OxygenOS 13 on top.