OnePlus 10T vs OnePlus 10 Pro: How premium OnePlus 10 series smartphones compare against each other

OnePlus 10T vs OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus has launched the new OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone in India and the device is already available for pre-order. The OnePlus 10T 5G is the second flagship of 2022 from OnePlus after the OnePlus 10 Pro that was launched in March. Priced at Rs 49,999, the OnePlus 10T 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset that is Qualcomm's latest and most powerful mobile platform. The smartphone also features an AMOLED display. If you look at the features and specs of the new OnePlus 10T 5G, it directly stacks against its OnePlus 10 series sibling, OnePlus 10 Pro. The OnePlus 10 Pro was launched by the company in March and it is the successor to the OnePlus 9 Pro smartphone. The OnePlus 10 Pro is also powered by a Qualcomm’s former flagship chipset, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and it also features an AMOLED display. Apart from this, the new OnePlus 10T and the OnePlus 10 Pro also feature triple-rear camera module and support for fast charging. Wonder how these premium smartphones from OnePlus stack against each other, here is a OnePlus 10T vs OnePlus 10 Pro comparison for you to find out.

OnePlus 10T vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Price

The OnePlus 10T will be available in three RAM and storage configurations - 8GB RAM + 128GB, 12GB RAM + 256GB and 16GB RAM + 256GB storage priced at Rs 49,999, Rs 54,999 and Rs 59,999 respectively. One the other hand, the OnePlus 10 Pro is offered in two RAM and storage configurations - 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB priced at Rs 66,999 and Rs 71,999.

OnePlus 10T vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Display

When it comes to display, the OnePlus 10T and OnePlus 10 Pro are identical to each other. Both the smartphones feature 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 1080 X 2412 pixel resolution and 120Hz peak refresh rate. The AMOLED panel on OnePlus 10T and OnePlus 10 Pro support HDR10+ playback and get Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top.

OnePlus 10T vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Processor

Under the hood, the OnePlus 10T is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The chipset in the OnePlus 10T is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in OnePlus 10 Pro is mated with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

OnePlus 10T vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Camera

OnePlus 10T features a triple camera system that’s headlined by the flagship 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS and EIS support. Accompanying the OnePlus 10T’s primary 50 MP shooter is an ultra-wide camera with a 119.9° field of view and a macro camera. It has a 16MP camera at the front. On the other hand, the OnePlus 10 Pro features Hasselblad backed triple rear cameras with a 48MP main Sony lens along with a 50MP ultra wide sensor and an 8MP macro shooter. The device sports a 32MP selfie shooter.

OnePlus 10T vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Battery

OnePlus 10T is backed by a 4800mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging. On the other hand, the OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.