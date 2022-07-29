OnePlus 10T price, specs, design and everything you need to know ahead of August 3 launch

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus 10T is one of the most anticipated smartphones at this moment and will make its global debut on August 3. Although the new OnePlus 10T has not been unveiled officially, the company has revealed the key details about the upcoming smartphone in a series of blogs. In a recent blog update, the company has revealed that the VC cooling system in OnePlus 10T offers twice the dissipation ability of traditional smartphone vapor chambers. Additionally, the HyperBoost Gaming Engine brings three features designed to make gaming smoother and more responsive - General Performance Adapter (GPA) Frame Stabilizer, LSTouch and AI System Booster. OnePlus previously confirmed that the OnePlus 10T smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile chipset. The chipset will be paired to up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. As per a report by tipster Ishan Agarwal on Pricebaba, the OnePlus 10T will be available in India in two variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and the device will have a starting price of Rs 49,999.

The report further reveals that the company will offer few introductory deals with the OnePlus 10T and buyers will be able to get the device for as low as Rs 48,499. The report claims that the OnePlus 10T will go on sale in India from August 6 via Amazon and OnePlus website. The OnePlus 10T will be the company’s second global flagship smartphone of 2022 and it will join the OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10R in the OnePlus 10 series. At first glance, the OnePlus 10T looks remarkably similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro as it retains the iconic camera module and has a unibody design.

OnePlus has also revealed that OnePlus 10T features a triple camera system that’s headlined by the flagship 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS and EIS support. Accompanying the OnePlus 10T’s primary 50 MP shooter is an ultra-wide camera with a 119.9° field of view and a macro camera. The device will be offered in two colour options - Moonstone Black and Jade Green.

According to the tipster, the OnePlus 10T features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 2,412 x 1,080 pixels resolution and support for HDR10+. The punch-hole at the front is said to house a 16MP selfie shooter with EIS support. As per the company, the OnePlus 10T is equipped with super-fast charging that requires the device to have two charging pumps. The smartphone is rumoured to be backed by a 4,800mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging.