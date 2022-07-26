OnePlus 10T misses out on alert slider and Hasselblad branding, to launch on August 3

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus 10T will make its global debut on August 3 and ahead of the launch, OnePlus has revealed key specifications of the upcoming premium smartphone. The OnePlus 10T will be the company’s second global flagship smartphone of 2022 and it will join the OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10R in the OnePlus 10 series. Although the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile chipset, it will miss out on a couple of iconic features. OnePlus' design chief Hope Liu, in an interview to The Verge, has confirmed that the OnePlus 10T will not sport the brand's iconic alert slider as it was too big to fit on the phone. Liu revealed that removing the alert slider from the OnePlus 10T was necessary to make enough space for the internal components. Apart from this, the executive has also revealed that the upcoming smartphone will not have Hasselblad branding. “Wanted to offer an ultimate performance flagship smartphone at the device’s chosen price point,” said Liu.

The OnePlus 10T 5G will be launched alongside OxygenOS 13 at an in-person launch in New York City on August 3rd, 2022. The device will be offered in two colour options - Moonstone Black and Jade Green. As per the company, the OnePlus 10T is equipped with super-fast charging that requires the device to have two charging pumps. For context, previous OnePlus devices, such as the OnePlus 10 Pro, have been equipped with a single charging pump.

At first glance, the OnePlus 10T looks remarkably similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro. The OnePlus 10T retains the OnePlus 10 Pro’s iconic camera module and has a unibody design. When it comes to camera, the OnePlus 10T features a triple camera system that’s headlined by the flagship 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS and EIS support. Accompanying the OnePlus 10T’s primary 50 MP shooter is an ultra-wide camera with a 119.9° field of view and a macro camera.