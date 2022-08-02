Headlines

Meet Panjab University alumnus who leads Rs 3,13,000 crore company

Woman earns Rs 42,000 monthly income by renting out half of her bed, details here

Tanuj Virwani admits OTT gave him second chance, reveals reaction after watching One Night Stand: 'Career khatam'

Viral Video: Woman with prosthetic leg dances gracefully to Tamannaah's 'Kaavaalaa', internet loves it

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh to undergo 3 months intense training for YRF spy film? Here's what we know

Virat Kohli Gets 'Verbal' Warning From BCCI, Know Why The Board Is Unhappy With India Cricketer

Magnus Carlsen Managed To Play Better Than Me, Says Pragg After Winning Silver In FIDE World Cup

Meet Panjab University alumnus who leads Rs 3,13,000 crore company

5 ways to prevent hypotension (low blood pressure)

Narayana Murthy quotes: 10 Entrepreneurship lessons by Infosys founder

Neeraj Chopra's best javelin throws

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani's luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Watch when history was scripted on the Moon: First video of Pragyan rover's moonwalk is out

Is Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan inspired by Money Heist? Casting director Mukesh Chhabra reacts: 'I want you all...'

OnePlus 10T India launch tomorrow: Price, specifications, how to watch live and more

OnePlus 10T, the second flagship of 2022 from OnePlus, will make its global debut tomorrow.

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 04:40 PM IST

OnePlus 10T, the second flagship of 2022 from OnePlus, will make its global debut tomorrow and India is among the first countries that will get the new smartphone. The OnePlus 10T has been in the works for quite some time and it was previously tipped to be launched under a different name - the OnePlus 10. As revealed by the company, the upcoming OnePlus 10T looks identical to the OnePlus 10 Pro with a large square camera module at the rear. The camera sensors at the rear of the OnePlus 10T are even placed in a similar manner as OnePlus 10 Pro. However, the OnePlus 10T misses out on the iconic alert slider and Hasselblad branding. The company is hosting a special event in New York to launch the new OnePlus 10T and the event will be livestreamed on YouTube for viewers across the globe. In India, the OnePlus 10T launch event will begin at 7:30pm. Along with the new OnePlus 10T, the company will also launch the new OxygenOS 13 at the event.

The OnePlus 10T will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile chipset. The chipset will be paired to up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. OnePlus has also revealed that OnePlus 10T features a triple camera system that’s headlined by the flagship 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS and EIS support. Accompanying the OnePlus 10T’s primary 50 MP shooter is an ultra-wide camera with a 119.9° field of view and a macro camera. The device will be offered in two colour options - Moonstone Black and Jade Green.

As per a report by tipster Ishan Agarwal on Pricebaba, the OnePlus 10T will be available in India in two variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and the device will have a starting price of Rs 49,999.  The report further reveals that the company will offer few introductory deals with the OnePlus 10T and buyers will be able to get the device for as low as Rs 48,499. The report claims that the OnePlus 10T will go on sale in India from August 6 via Amazon and OnePlus website.

According to the tipster, the OnePlus 10T features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 2,412 x 1,080 pixels resolution and support for HDR10+. The punch-hole at the front is said to house a 16MP selfie shooter with EIS support. As per the company, the OnePlus 10T is equipped with super-fast charging that requires the device to have two charging pumps. The smartphone is rumoured to be backed by a 4,800mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging.

 

