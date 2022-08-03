OnePlus 10T 5G launched in India at Rs 49,999, most powerful OnePlus smartphone till now

OnePlus 10T 5G launched in India

OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 49,999. OnePlus has finally launched its most powerful smartphone, OnePlus 10T in India after teasing it over the last couple of weeks. The new OnePlus 10T joins the OnePlus 10R and OnePlus 10 Pro in the OnePlus 10-series. The new OnePlus 10T is powered by the flagship Qualcomm chipset, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. The new device sports similar design as the OnePlus 10 Pro and features an AMOLED display. This is the first flagship smartphone from OnePlus that misses on the brand's iconic alert slider, here’s everything you need to know about the new OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone.

OnePlus 10T: Design

Talking about the design, the OnePlus 10T looks quite similar to its sibling the OnePlus 10 Pro with a large square camera island at the rear. The camera sensors at the rear of the OnePlus 10T are even placed in a similar manner as OnePlus 10 Pro. The OnePlus 10T features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 2,412 x 1,080 pixels resolution and support for HDR10+.

The OnePlus 10T is also the first premium smartphone from the company to miss out on the brand's iconic alert slider. As revealed by OnePlus' design chief Hope Liu, in an interview to The Verge, the OnePlus 10T will not sport the alert slider as it was too big to fit on the phone. Liu revealed that removing the alert slider from the OnePlus 10T was necessary to make enough space for the internal components. Apart from this, the executive has also revealed that the smartphone doesn’t have Hasselblad branding. “Wanted to offer an ultimate performance flagship smartphone at the device’s chosen price point,” said Liu. OnePlus 10T will be offered in two colour options - Moonstone Black and Jade Green.

OnePlus 10T: Processor

Under the hood, the OnePlus 10T is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset which is Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful chipset yet. The SoC in the OnePlus 10T is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1.

OnePlus 10T: Camera

OnePlus 10T features a triple camera system that’s headlined by the flagship 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS and EIS support. Accompanying the OnePlus 10T’s primary 50 MP shooter is an ultra-wide camera with a 119.9° field of view and a macro camera. For video calls and selfies, the OnePlus 10T sports a 16MP camera.

OnePlus 10T: Battery

OnePlus 10T is backed by a 4800mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging. The company claims that the smartphone can be charged from 0-100% in just 19 minutes.

OnePlus 10T: Price

The OnePlus 10T will be available in three RAM and storage configurations - 8GB RAM + 128GB, 12GB RAM + 256GB and 16GB RAM + 256GB storage priced at Rs 49,999, Rs 54,999 and Rs 59,999 respectively. The company is offering an initial discount of Rs 5,000 on the smartphone.