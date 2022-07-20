Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeMobile

OnePlus 10T 5G launch date confirmed: Here's what to expect

Along with OnePlus 10T 5G, the company will also be launching OxygenOS 13.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 11:50 PM IST

OnePlus 10T 5G launch date confirmed: Here's what to expect
Photo: OnePlus

OnePlus on Wednesday announced that it will launch its second global flagship smartphone of 2022 – the OnePlus 10T 5G – and OxygenOS 13 in New York City on August 3 at 7.30 pm (India time). 

A report by GSM Arena said that 10T will come in two storage variants - 128GB and 256GB - in India, and three RAM options - 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB.

The OnePlus 10T carries the tagline ‘Evolve Beyond Speed’. The OnePlus 10T is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform.

The reports suggest that the device will be available in two colour options - Jade Green and Moonstone Black.  

OxygenOS 13

OxygenOS 13 will launch alongside the OnePlus device. The new operating system is committed to delivering the signature OnePlus fast and smooth experience with a refreshing design and enhanced safety.

READ | Want a break from using WhatsApp? Here's a step-by-step process to disable messaging app without uninstalling

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Woman escapes split-second before being run over by train, watch viral video
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.