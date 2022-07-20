OnePlus 10T 5G launch date confirmed: Here's what to expect

Photo: OnePlus

OnePlus on Wednesday announced that it will launch its second global flagship smartphone of 2022 – the OnePlus 10T 5G – and OxygenOS 13 in New York City on August 3 at 7.30 pm (India time).

A report by GSM Arena said that 10T will come in two storage variants - 128GB and 256GB - in India, and three RAM options - 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB.

The OnePlus 10T carries the tagline ‘Evolve Beyond Speed’. The OnePlus 10T is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform.

The reports suggest that the device will be available in two colour options - Jade Green and Moonstone Black.

OxygenOS 13

OxygenOS 13 will launch alongside the OnePlus device. The new operating system is committed to delivering the signature OnePlus fast and smooth experience with a refreshing design and enhanced safety.

