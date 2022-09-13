OnePlus 10R Prime Blue edition to launch in India soon, likely to go on sale during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue edition

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue edition will be launched in India soon. Ahead of the festive season, OnePlus has announced that it is launching the new OnePlus 10R Prime Blue edition in India. As the name suggests, the smartphone comes with a new Prime Blue colour option and buyers of the smartphone via Amazon sale can get a 3-month Amazon Prime subscription for free. The company has not yet revealed the price of the new OnePlus 10R Prime Blue edition, however it is expected that it will be priced the same as the regular version.

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue edition is equipped with 80W SUPERVOOC charging and a 5,000 mAh battery that can be charged from 1-100% in 32 minutes. Powered by the flagship MediaTek chipset Dimensity 8100-MAX AI along with OnePlus’ signature OxygenOS software, the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition is the all-new avatar of OnePlus’ performance flagship for 2022.

The OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition features one of the largest vapor chambers in OnePlus smartphones, along with a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The device also comes with a rear triple camera system with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera with a 119° field of view, a 2 MP macro camera, and electronic image stabilization (OIS), delivering an outstanding photography experience for users to capture the essence of the festive season.