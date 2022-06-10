OnePlus 10 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 50MP camera tipped to launch soon

OnePlus 10 Pro. (Image used for representative purpose only)

OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to launch a new premium 5G smartphone, OnePlus 10, soon. As per the recent tweets by tipster Yogesh Brar, the company may launch the vanilla OnePlus 10 smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The tipster suggests the smartphone has been codenamed “Project Ovaltine”. If the information from tipster is true, then the smartphone will join the OnePlus 10 Pro and the recently launched OnePlus 10R in the lineup.

As of now, the company has not revealed any information about the rumoured smartphone but reports suggest that the device may be launched soon. The reports also suggest that the OnePlus 10 will share most of the specs with its elder sibling, the OnePlus 10 Pro and the company may also ditch its iconic alert slider from the upcoming device. Here are the rumoured specifications of the vanilla OnePlus 10 smartphone.

OnePlus 10 rumoured specifications

OnePlus 10 is rumoured to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The display is said to use LTPO technology and offer a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz. Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to be powered by flagship Qualcomm chipset, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The SoC is rumoured to be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

When it comes to camera, the OnePlus 10 is expected to get a triple camera setup at the back that consists of a 50MP primary sensor, 16MP ultrawide sensor and 2MP macro sensor. At the front, the smartphone is rumoured to get a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is said to be backed by a 4,800mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging. Reports suggest that the smartphone will run on Android 12 based Color OS 12 out of the box and it may arrive in India by the second half of 2022.