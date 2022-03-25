OnePlus 10 Pro 5G to launch in India on this day: Details inside

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Mar 25, 2022, 10:24 AM IST

OnePlus has finally announced that it will launch the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G in India on March 31. The launch event will start at 7.30 pm IST.

The company will also introduce the OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver edition in India, Europe, and North America on the same day.

The OnePlus 10 Pro, first launched in China this year, is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. And it is likely the India-specific model will have the same specifications as the China-specific model except for the software experience.

One budding entrepreneur. Five titans of industry. Half an hour to seal the deal. How will it play out? Watch the OnePlus10Pro launch event on 31st March, 7:30PM IST pic.twitter.com/UGc0cdP939 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 24, 2022

The tech giant, in a press note, added that the company will also launch the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, packed with faster charging, longer battery life, and larger drivers for improved sound quality and bass.

Specifications

OnePlus 10 Pro, which debuted in China, comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,300 nits of peak brightness.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset comes paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The phone also gets a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

If we talk about the camera, then on the backside, the Hasselblad-powered rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary shooter, a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter.

For selfies, there’s also a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

OnePlus 10 Pro’s rivals

The phone will compete against a variety of Android competitors such as Motorola Edge 30 Pro, Galaxy S22 series, and iQoo 9 Pro.

Where to watch the launch event?

If you want to watch the launch event, then you can head to the OnePlus 10 Pro launch page or the OnePlus YouTube channel on March 31.