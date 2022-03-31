OnePlus 10 Pro 5G launched in India: Know price, specs and more

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Mar 31, 2022, 09:05 PM IST

The OnePlus 10 Pro has finally launched in India on Thursday at a starting price of Rs 66,999 for the 8GB RAM variant, while the 12GB RAM option will cost Rs 71,999.

It is the most expensive smartphone from the popular Chinese brand and succeeds the OnePlus 9 Pro which was launched last year.

OnePlus also launched the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 today, the brand’s affordable neckband-style earphones.

The flagship smartphone is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and a 48MP+50MP ultrawide+8MP telephoto camera setup.

It comes with a 5000 mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.

Availability

The new phone goes on sale on April 5 (12 pm) on the Amazon India website as well as OnePlus’ official website.

Colour

OnePlus 10 Pro will be available in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest colours

Specifications

It features a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 20.1:9 aspect ratio and a dynamic refresh rate ranging between 1Hz and 120Hz.

The phone runs on Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

It features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor, with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS).

For selfies, it has a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera sensor.

The new flagship phone is equipped with dual stereo speakers that are backed by Dolby Atmos.

Watch the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G launch event here: