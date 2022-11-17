OnePlus 10 Pro 5G gets massive price cut in India, here’s how much it costs now

OnePlus 10 Pro will be replaced by a new smartphone in the coming months. Several reports have leaked the specs of OnePlus' next flagship device.

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its next flagship smartphone and rumours around it have already started to surface online. Although the company has not officially revealed any details about the new smartphone, it has reduced the prices of its current flagship phone, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. Launched in March this year, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G succeeds the OnePlus 9 Pro and is powered by Qualcomm’s former flagship chipset. Here’s how much the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G costs after a price cut.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G price cut in India

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G was launched in two RAM and storage configurations- 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 128GB at Rs 66,999 and Rs 71,999 respectively. After getting Rs 5,000 price cut in India, the two models of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G are available at Rs 61,999 and Rs 66,999 respectively on Amazon and the official OnePlus store. Buyers can further reduce the price of flagship OnePlus smartphone via bank offers. OnePlus offers the 10 Pro 5G smartphone in two colour options - Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest.

Also read: Nothing Ear (Stick) India sale begins, available on Flipkart and Myntra



OnePlus 10 Pro 5G specifications

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 1080 X 2412 pixel resolution and 120Hz peak refresh rate. The AMOLED panel of the OnePlus 10 Pro supports HDR10+ playback and gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in OnePlus 10 Pro is mated with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

OnePlus 10 Pro features Hasselblad backed triple rear cameras with a 48MP main Sony lens along with a 50MP ultra wide sensor and an 8MP macro shooter. The device sports a 32MP selfie shooter. The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.