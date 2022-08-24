Nothing Phone (1) won't get Android 13 update this year, company confirms

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) has been in the news since it was first teased by the Carl Pei led UK-based firm. Initially the smartphone got attention from tech enthusiasts around the globe due to its unique rear panel with LED strips which the company calls the Glyph Interface. Now, the Phone (1) has again made it to the news due to a recent announcement by the company. Nothing has confirmed that Phone (1) will not receive the Android 13 update this year.

“We are always working hard to improve the Phone 1 user experience. To ensure this, operating system updates will be made available for regular download. In regards to Android 13, this will be launching for Phone 1 users in the first half of 2023. Before releasing, we want to fine tune the software upgrade with Nothing’s hardware. We will be sure to keep you updated with further information.” Nothing said in a statement.

Nothing recently also hiked the price of Phone (1) in India due to fluctuating currency exchange rates and rising component costs. Nothing Phone (1) comes in both white and black colours, with three variants to choose from: 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB priced at Rs 33,999, Rs 36,999, and Rs 39,999 respectively. Before the price hike, the Nothing Phone (1) variants were priced at Rs Rs 32,999, Rs 35,999, and Rs 38,999 respectively.

The Nothing Phone (1) is undoubtedly one of the most talked about smartphones of 2022 since the company announced that they are venturing into the smartphone business. Before this, the Nothing ear (1) TWS earbuds were the only product that the company was offering. The new Phone (1) from Nothing is a mid-range android smartphone that claims to deliver something different from the competition.