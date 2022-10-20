Nothing Phone (1) will reportedly be first phone in India to get Jio 5G support, starts getting update

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) will reportedly be the first smartphone in the country to get support for Jio True 5G. As per a report by MySmartPrice, the Carl Pei led UK-based brand is rolling out the OTA update that will enable the Jio True 5G service on the Nothing Phone (1), making it the first device ahead of Google, Apple, Oppo, Samsung, Xiaomi and other major brands’ smartphone. The Phone (1) already supports the Airtel 5G network. After the update, Reliance Jio users in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi will be able to use 5G services on their Nothing Phone (1).

In the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, the Nothing Phone (1) is available at a starting price of Rs 26,999. Buyers can also get up to Rs 16,900 off in exchange for your old smartphone. Nothing Phone (1) made a grand entrance in the Indian market a few months ago and since its launch, the Phone (1) has been among the most talked about smartphones of 2022 due its unique design and features. The first smartphone from Carl Pei’s UK-based startup Nothing has been part of the new since it was unveiled and it has been sold out on Flipkart during numerous sales. The company recently also hiked the price of the smartphone by Rs 1,000 due to fluctuating currency exchange rates and rising component costs.

Nothing Phone (1) specifications

The Nothing Phone (1) comes with a transparent back panel similar to the Nothing ear (1) earbuds. The panel comes with unique LED strips that are made of 900 LEDs. The company is calling the rear panel pattern on Nothing Phone (1), the Glyph Interface. As shown during the launch event, the users can use the Phone (1)’s Glyph Interface as a notification LED, charging indicator, and several different functionalities. You can also change how the LEDs light up and flicker based on the ringtone. Nothing also allows the users to customize the Glyph Interface as per their choice. At the rear, the smartphone also features a minimalist badging, a vertically aligned dual camera setup and a small red LED that blinks when you are recording a video.

Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the Nothing Phone (1) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. The SoC is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Nothing Phone (1) runs Android based Nothing OS which you can experience now via the Nothing Launcher that is available on Google Play Store for certain smartphone models. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

When it comes to camera, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the rear that consists of a 50MP primary sensor and 50MP ultra wide sensor. At the front, the Nothing Phone (1) sports a 16MP selfie shooter.