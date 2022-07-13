Search icon
Nothing Phone (1) vs OnePlus Nord 2T 5G: How the specs of the new mid-range smartphones compare

Here is a spec comparison between the Nothing Phone (1) and OnePlus Nord 2T 5G.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 12:59 PM IST

Nothing Phone (1) has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 32,999. As a part of introductory offer, customers can avail Rs 2,000 discount on the smartphone. The Nothing Phone (1) is the first smartphone from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s UK-based startup. In this price segment, the Nothing Phone (1) directly stacks against the recent offering from Pei’s fromer venture. OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G smartphone in India after releasing it for the European market. Both the Nothing Phone (1) and the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G smartphones feature 50MP primary cameras with Sony sensors, HDR10+ certified displays and 4500mAh battery. Wonder how these new mid-range smartphones from Nothing and OnePlus stack against each other, here is a spec comparison between the Nothing Phone (1) and OnePlus Nord 2T 5G for you to find out.

Specifications Nothing Phone (1) OnePlus Nord 2T 5G
Display 6.55-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ Mediatek Dimensity 1300
RAM 8GB/12GB 8GB/12GB
Storage 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB
Rear camera 50MP + 50MP 50MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front camera 16MP 32MP
Operating system Nothing OS based on Android 12 OxygenOS based on Android 12
Battery 4500mAH with 33W charging support 4500mAh with 80W charging support
Starting price Rs 32,999 Rs 28,999

 

