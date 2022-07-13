Nothing Phone (1) vs OnePlus Nord 2T 5G: How the specs of the new mid-range smartphones compare

Nothing Phone (1) vs OnePlus Nord 2T

Nothing Phone (1) has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 32,999. As a part of introductory offer, customers can avail Rs 2,000 discount on the smartphone. The Nothing Phone (1) is the first smartphone from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s UK-based startup. In this price segment, the Nothing Phone (1) directly stacks against the recent offering from Pei’s fromer venture. OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G smartphone in India after releasing it for the European market. Both the Nothing Phone (1) and the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G smartphones feature 50MP primary cameras with Sony sensors, HDR10+ certified displays and 4500mAh battery. Wonder how these new mid-range smartphones from Nothing and OnePlus stack against each other, here is a spec comparison between the Nothing Phone (1) and OnePlus Nord 2T 5G for you to find out.