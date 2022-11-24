Search icon
Nothing Phone (1) to soon get Android 13 beta update, Carl Pei confirms

The Nothing Phone (1) is undoubtedly one of the most talked about smartphones of 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 04:22 PM IST

Nothing Phone (1) is still one of the most selling smartphone in its segment.

In August, Nothing CEO Car Pei revealed that Phone (1) will get Android 13 update for Nothing OS by the end of this year. Since then, the company has not officially revealed any launch timeline of the OS update, however a latest tweet by Pei suggests that Nothing Phone (1) users may soon get the Android 13 update. In his latest tweet, Carl Pei has shared a screenshot of Nothing Phone (1) in which it can be seen that it runs Android 13.

The Android 13 for Nothing Phone (1) will be available as public beta first, Carl Pei confirmed in a reply to a user. Nothing CEO has also revealed that “First builds of Android 13 working much better than expected.”

To recall, Nothing faced a backlash from users when it confirmed that it won’t be rolling out a stable Android 13 update this year. At that time, Pei said that the company does not plan to rush on updates at the cost of user experience. 

“While we are working around the clock, we won't rush on updates at the expense of user experience. This also applies to Nothing OS based on Android 13 where we aim to ship a beta version by the end of the year, with a full release in early 2023.” he said in a tweet.

For those who do not know, Nothing has promised that the Phone (1) will get three major Android OS updates and 4 years of security patches. This means that the Android 13 update will be the first major update that Nothing Phone (1) will receive. 

The Nothing Phone (1) is undoubtedly one of the most talked about smartphones of 2022. The company claims that it is ‘best-seller’ in its segment and it received a tremendous response during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

