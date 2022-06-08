Nothing Phone (1) to launch on July 12: Here’s what we know about the first Nothing smartphone

Nothing has confirmed that it will launch the much awaited Nothing Phone (1) on July 12. The Nothing Phone (1) will be the first smartphone from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei led consumer tech startup. It will also be the company's second product after the Nothing ear (1) TWS earbuds that were launched in India last July. The smartphone will be launched at the Return to Instinct event that will begin at 8:30pm IST. The event will take place in London and it will be live streamed on the company's official website for viewers across the world.

Although the company has not yet revealed much details about the hardware of its first smartphone, it has confirmed that the Nothing Phone (1) will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset under the hood. The company has also revealed that the device will run its own operating system called Nothing OS. The operating system is based on Android and the first preview of the OS is already available to download on select smartphone models.

Nothing Phone (1) rumoured specifications

The Nothing Phone (1) is rumoured to feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ display.Reports suggest that it will be a mid-range device with up to 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

Nothing Phone (1) is said to feature a triple camera module at the rear with 50MP primary sensor. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone is expected to get a 32MP shooter. Reports suggest that the first smartphone from Nothing may be backed by a 4,500mAh battery. In the Indian market, the smartphone is expected to be priced in the Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 range.