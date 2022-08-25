Nothing Phone (1) to get Android 13 beta by end of 2022, Carl Pei confirms

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing founder and CEO Carl Pei has confirmed that the Phone (1) will get the Android 13 beta by the end of this year. The tweet from Pei came after the company confirmed that the Nothing Phone (1) won’t be receiving the latest Android version this year. As per Pei, the company does not plan to rush on updates at the cost of user experience. “Since launching Phone (1) last month, we have been closely monitoring feedback and have already released 3 system updates with continuous improvements on camera quality, battery life, as well as new features.” Pei said in a tweet.

“While we are working around the clock, we won't rush on updates at the expense of user experience. This also applies to Nothing OS based on Android 13 where we aim to ship a beta version by the end of the year, with a full release in early 2023.” he added.

For those who are unaware, Nothing has promised that the Phone (1) will get three major Android OS updates and 4 years of security patches. This means that the Android 13 update will be the first major update that Nothing Phone (1) will receive.

Apart from this, Carl Pei also replied to a Twitter user who “Hope to see some more unique Nothing customisations well integrated in ‘stock’ Android. In reply Pei wrote, “we're definitely looking to create some fun and interesting software experiences.” Although the Nothing executive has not revealed any detail about the customisations here but is expected that it may be linked to the unique Glyph Interface.

Nothing recently also hiked the price of Phone (1) in India due to fluctuating currency exchange rates and rising component costs. Nothing Phone (1) comes in both white and black colours, with three variants to choose from: 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB priced at Rs 33,999, Rs 36,999, and Rs 39,999 respectively. Before the price hike, the Nothing Phone (1) variants were priced at Rs Rs 32,999, Rs 35,999, and Rs 38,999 respectively.