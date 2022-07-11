Nothing Phone (1) launching tomorrow: How to watch live, expected price, specs and more

Here’s what we know about the new Nothing Phone (1) launching tomorrow.

Nothing Phone (1) will make its global debut tomorrow (July 12). The Nothing Phone (1) is the first smartphone from Carl Pei led UK-based firm Nothing that launched its first product, the Nothing ear (1) TWS earbuds in India last year. The Phone (1) will be launched at a special event in London that will be livestreamed for viewers across the globe. If you wish to watch the live launch event of the Nothing Phone (1) smartphone, you can head to Nothing’s official YouTube channel. The Nothing Phone (1) launch event will begin at 8:30 pm IST. The company has already confirmed that the new smartphone will be sold in India via Flipkart. Although the company has not yet unveiled the smartphone officially, it has shared all the key details about the device in a series of cryptic tweets. Here’s what we know about the new Nothing Phone (1) launching tomorrow.

Nothing Phone (1) rumoured specifications

The Nothing first revealed that the Nothing Phone (1) features a unique rear panel that uses 900 LEDs to make a pattern that is called Glyph Interface. The Glyph Interface can be used as a notification LED, charging indicator and for several other functions. The lights also flicker based on the ringtone that you are using. Users will be able to customise the functionality of the Glyph Interface through a dedicated app. The smartphone even has a small red LED that blinks while you are recording a video.

At the front, the smartphone is rumoured to get a 6.55-inch OLED display. The display will have a punch-hole cutout at the top left that houses the selfie camera. Apart from this, the smartphone is confirmed to have 120Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, as confirmed by Carl Pei in an interview, the Nothing Phone (1) will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset under the hood. The SoC will be reportedly paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The brand has already confirmed that the device will run on Android based Nothing OS which you can experience now via the Nothing Launcher that is available on Google Play Store for certain smartphone models. The smartphone is rumoured to be backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

When it comes to camera, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the rear that is expected to consist of a 50MP primary sensor and 16MP ultra wide sensor. At the front, the Nothing Phone (1) may sport a 16MP selfie shooter.

Nothing Phone (1) - Expected price

Flipkart has confirmed that Nothing Phone (1) buyers will be eligible for a Rs 2000 instant discount. It is worth noting that the offer is only limited to customers who are paying for the Nothing Phone (1) via HDFC Bank credit or debit card. The customers can also avail the discount on HDFC bank EMI transactions.

According to report shared by Rootmygalaxy, the Nothing will be offer the upcoming Phone (1) in three RAM and storage configurations - 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB priced at $397 (around Rs 31,000), $419 (around Rs 32,000) and $456 (around Rs 36,000) respectively. If the report is believed to be true then Nothing Phone (1) variants will be available for Rs 29,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 34,000 respectively after instant discount.

Nothing previously revealed that it is expanding its customer support in the region to over 270 authorised service centres in more than 250 cities as well as year-round support via the Nothing India channels. Here’s what we know about the price and discount on Nothing Phone (1).