Nothing Phone (1) launching in India today - Watch it live here [Video]

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) is one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2022 and the Carl Pei led UK-based firm, Nothing, will finally take the wraps off the smartphone today (July 12). The Nothing Phone (1) is the company’s first smartphone and second product after the Nothing ear (1) TWS earbuds that were launched last year. Nothing will launch the new Nothing Phone (1) for the global market today and the company has confirmed that India is among the first few markets to receive the device. Although the company has not completely revealed the device, almost all the information about the Nothing Phone (1) is available online. The new Nothing Phone (1) launch event will take place in London and the company will livestream the event on YouTube for viewers across the globe. If you are interested in watching the live launch event of the Nothing Phone (1) smartphone, you can watch the livestream below. The Nothing Phone (1) launch event will begin at 8:30pm IST.

As mentioned above, the Nothing Phone (1) is the second product from the company and it certainly draws inspiration from the Nothing ear (1) earbuds that features a minimalistic design and clear casing which help the users to get a peek inside. Nothing has already confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be sold in India via Flipkart and the e-commerce platform has also rolled out the pre-order passes and introductory discounts for the Nothing Phone (1).

While announcing the device, Carl Pei confirmed that Nothing Phone (1) will run Nothing OS based on Android 12. Android users can already try the user interface of the new Nothing Phone (1) by installing the Nothing launched via Google Play Store. Pei has also confirmed that the device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, hinting that the Nothing Phone (1) will be a mid-range smartphone.